SCI-TECH

Sony to launch DualSense Edge wireless controller for PS5 globally

NewsWire
0
0

Sony has announced that it will launch its DualSense Edge wireless controller, the first-ever ultra-customisable controller developed by PlayStation, globally on January 26, 2023.

The DualSense Edge Controller will be available for a price of $199.99. Pre-orders will begin on PlayStation Direct from October 25 in the US, UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

The latest controller features a host of hardware and software-based personalization options, including button remapping, the ability to fine-tune stick sensitivity and triggers, options to swap between multiple control profiles, and a unique on-controller user interface, the company said in a blogpost.

It also sports the signature comfort and immersive features of the DualSense wireless controller, such as haptic feedback and adaptive trigger.

Moreover, the users can make the wireless controller uniquely theirs with the included three changeable sets of stick caps and two changeable sets of back buttons.

Everything will come bundled in the included carrying case, and users can even charge the controller via a USB connection, all while making sure the player is always ready for their next play session.

Meanwhile, a recent report said that the tech giant is reportedly planning to soon bring its new PlayStation 5 gaming consoles to the Indian market.

20221019-133604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Musk’s Neuralink rival Synchron launches human trial of brain implant in...

    Hyundai shares nosedive on German raid over defeat car devices

    Instagram, TikTok eating into Google’s core services, suggests top executive

    Homegrown brands capture 75% of India smartwatch market in 2021: Counterpoint