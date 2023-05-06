LIFESTYLEWORLD

Sony to shut ‘PixelOpus’, developer of video game Concrete Genie

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Sony has said that it will be shutting down PixelOpus, a small in-house studio within PlayStation Studios, next month.

The studio confirmed on Twitter saying, its “adventure has come to an end”, reports Engadget.

“PlayStation Studios regularly evaluates its portfolio and the status of studio projects to ensure they meet the organisation’s short and long-term strategic objectives. As part of a recent review process, it has been decided that PixelOpus will close on June 2,” a PlayStation representative, was quoted as saying.

Moreover, the report said that the creator of the projects Concrete Genie and Entwined, PixelOpus, was reportedly said to be working on a new PlayStation 5 game with Sony Pictures Animation.

The US-based studio was founded in 2014 under the Sony Interactive Entertainment umbrella in response to the surprise success of indie studio Thatgamecompany’s Journey on the PS3.

Meanwhile, Sony has announced that it will no longer offer PlayStation Plus Collection from May 8 this year.

PlayStation Plus Collection provides access to many PlayStation 4 (PS4) titles to PlayStation 5 (PS5) players who subscribe to PlayStation Plus.

Players have until May 9 to redeem the titles in the collection, “which will enable you to access those titles even after this date for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member”, the company said in a blogpost.

20230506-160605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ on pay-per-view platform same day as theatres

    Vijay Deverakonda teases fans: ‘Just me in a tank top’

    Why Jodie Foster won’t do comedies

    Jackie Shroff narrates Hall of Fame, light and sound show in...