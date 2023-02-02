Tech giant Sony has announced that it will no longer offer PlayStation Plus Collection from May 8 this year.

PlayStation Plus Collection provides access to many PlayStation 4 (PS4) titles to PlayStation 5 (PS5) players who subscribe to PlayStation Plus.

Players have until May 9 to redeem the titles in the collection, “which will enable you to access those titles even after this date for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member”, the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

Moreover, the company also revealed this month’s slate of PlayStation Plus games. This month’s lineup includes, ‘Evil Dead: The Game’, ‘OlliOlliWorld’, ‘Destiny 2: Beyond Light’ and ‘Mafia: The Definitive Edition’.

All these four titles will be available to PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members from February 7 until March 6.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineups for this month will be announced soon.

The company also mentioned that PlayStation Plus members have until February 6 to add ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’, ‘Fallout 76’ and ‘Axiom Verge 2’ titles to their game library,

Meanwhile, last month, Sony had unveiled a customisable accessibility controller kit for PS5 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

‘Project Leonardo’ is designed to remove “barriers to gaming” and help players with disabilities play more easily, comfortably and for longer periods on PS5.

