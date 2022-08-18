INDIASCI-TECH

Sony wireless speakers compatible with premium soundbar now in India

Expanding its wireless speakers segment, Sony India on Thursday launched new SA-RS5 wireless rear speakers that are compatible with HT-A7000 Soundbar.

The speakers come with built-in battery power for up to 10 hours of playtime and “up-firing speakers,” said the company.

Priced at Rs 47,990, the new rear speakers are now available on both online and offline stores, said the company

“The new wireless rear speakers deliver optimal sound quality and wide directivity for 360 Spatial Sound in combination with HT-A7000 Soundbar,” the company added.

The company mentioned that the “up-firing speakers” reflect sound off the ceiling for more immersive overhead audio. Both wide directivity woofers and soft dome tweeters create a rich, expansive soundstage that offers exceptional clarity.

The SA-RS5 speakers come with the ‘optimise’ button and dual microphones in each speaker which enables one touch sound calibration.

The company said that the new speakers are designed by using an ‘omnidirectional block’ concept to match Sony’s HT-A7000 soundbar.

The cylindrical shape represents a single solid block and their flat rear surface fits perfectly against a wall.

