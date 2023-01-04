SCI-TECHWORLD

Tech giant Sony Electronics will not introduce a new TV lineup at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

The company has confirmed this information to The Verge.

The tech giant is likely to showcase the upcoming PlayStation VR2 virtual reality (VR) device at the event.

In a statement from Sony Electronics sent by spokesperson Chloe Canta, the tech giant confirmed that “Sony will not be sharing any TV details during CES 2023. However, please stay tuned for an upcoming announcement coming soon.”

An earlier statement of the company mentioned, “We plan launch timings based on various factors, and are excited to bring new and exciting technology to the customers soon again in 2023.”

Every year, the company showcases its latest 4K TVs and shows off other home theatre hardware at the Las Vegas event, the report said.

On Wednesday, from its ‘Sony Group – Global’ account on Twitter, the company said: “Just one more day until Sony at CES is in full swing. We’ve got some incredible announcements to come so get ready!”

Meanwhile, in November last year, the tech giant tweeted: “Sony Honda Mobility will join us on the stage.”

