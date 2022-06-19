The streaming platform SonyLIV 2.0 celebrated the second anniversary of its relaunch and to mark the milestone, it is expanding its content offering with over 50 Hindi and other language premium content.

SonyLIV will soon foray into Tamil originals with its first web-series ‘Meme Boys’, ‘Tamil Rockerz’, among others; followed by originals in Telugu and Malayalam.

In Hindi, it is set to bring filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Tanaav’, which stars Manav Vij, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, M.K. Raina, Sheen Dass and Aryaman Seth.

‘Tanaav’ is set against the idyllic backdrop of Kashmir in the year 2017, Tanaav tells the story of a Special Unit, their bravery and courage. Delving into the human drama behind the ideologies, dealing with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal and revenge, Tanaav is a socio-political action drama with family at its core.

Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Freedom at Midnight’, based on the book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, is set to hit the platform too.

‘Freedom at Midnight’ is an epic political thriller/drama that highlights several incidents from the year of India’s independence and interconnected stories about crucial events and personalities who played a significant role in writing the country’s history as we know today.

Another offering in the Hindi section is ‘Dr. Arora’ by Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar. It has Kumud Mishra, Gaurav Parajuli, Vivek Mushran, Ajitesh Gupta, Vidya Malvade, Sandeepa Dhar, and Shekhar Suman

The dramedy Dr. Arora is a show documenting the interesting life and times of a travelling sex consultant in a country where people are either too scared off talking about intimate problems or treat it like a taboo.

There is a stellar line-up of new seasons of popular shows such as ‘Avrodh’ and ‘Maharani’.

Hansal Mehta is coming up with ‘SCAM 2003: The Telgi Story’ for SonyLiv 2.0, which is adapted from the Hindi-language book ‘Reporter Ki Diary’ from journalist Sanjay Singh, the story revolves around Abdul Karim Telgi, who became the mastermind behind one of the most ingenious schemes in Indian history that spread across multiple states and shook the entire country.

The much-awaited Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s directorial ‘Faadu’ will be releasing on the portal.

It stars Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati.

Then there is ‘Pulwama Key No 1026’, ‘Rocket Boys 2’, ‘Jazz City ’71 – Fight for Language’, ‘Jehanabad – Jail Break and Heart Break’, ‘Good Bad Girl’, ‘Children of Freedom’, ‘Garmi’, ‘Jengaburu – A Billion Dollar Curse’, ‘Main Sahir Hoon’,’Summer of ’77 – Children of Freedom’ and ‘India’s First Election’.

The Tamil section too has an interesting line-up.

‘Meme Boys’, ‘TamilRockerz’, ‘Kaiyum Kalavum’, ‘Victim’, ‘Journey’, ‘Accidental Farmer & Co.’ and ‘Iru Dhruvam 2’.

