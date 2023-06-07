Punjab Governor and Chancellor of universities, Banwarilal Purohit, has cleared the appointment of Prof Rajeev Sood as the Vice Chancellor of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in Faridkot.

Sood has been appointed for a period of three years with effect from the date of his assumption of office, an official statement said.

He has extensive experience spanning 40 years in medical practice and has a rich administrative experience in various capacities. His teaching experience includes 26 years Post MCh and 12 years as Professor. He has been the Dean of the PGIMER in Delhi for five and a half years and the founder Dean of ABVIMS for over a year.

He has been attached to Parliament as Uro Consultant for 10 years, and has been for five years the Uro Consultant to the President of India.

20230607-091002