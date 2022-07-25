Rajshri Productions broke an important news on their social media platforms today, when they announced the release date of the 60th feature film – ‘Uunchai’.

The movie is being directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya and it will be released in cinemas on November 11, 2022. Rajshri Productions is celebrating their diamond jubilee year with the release of ‘Uunchai’ even as the production house clocks 75 years.

‘Uunchai’ also brings with it an ensemble cast of the finest veteran actors in Hindi cinema and a lead cast of only senior actors is something that has never been seen before.

The cast of this movie is headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Sarika, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzonpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi with Parineeti Chopra being the only young addition in the main cast.

Here is the tweet announcement:

The BIGGEST announcement of our diamond jubilee year! Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj R. Barjatya brings a never seen before ensemble on screen. pic.twitter.com/ydbACg7PtG — Rajshri (@rajshri) July 25, 2022

Producers attached to this project include Late Rajkumar Barjatya, Kamal Kumar Barjatya and Ajit Kumar Barjatya of Rajshri Films along with Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jan of Mahaveer Jain Films.

Reportedly, ‘Uunchai’ completed its principal shooting earlier in the year. The movie was extensively shot across Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow and Nepal. This movie marks Sooraj Barjatya’s return to directing after a hiatus of 7 years.

As is the case with most Rajshri Films offerings, ‘Uunchai’ too promises to be a wholesome family entertainer.