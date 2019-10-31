Sooraj Pancholi claims working in new film made him more patriotic

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actor Sooraj Pancholi claims that working in and watching his forthcoming film “Satellite Shankar” has made him more patriotic than ever.

“The character I am playing in the film is really entertaining, honest and vulnerable in nature. He is a son that every mother wants to have and he is the guy that every girl wants to have in her life. I learnt a lot working in this film. I was always patriotic as an Indian but after being a part of this film and, importantly, after watching this film, I have become even more patriotic. I feel that will happen to a lot of people after watching this film. It tells you of the importance of unity in the country. We have not only made this film to show our respect towards soldiers but also for their families and the entire nation,” said Sooraj, while interacting with media to promote “Satellite Shankar”, along with director Irfan Kamal.

In the film, Sooraj plays a happy-go-lucky soldier. All he wants is to get a leave to visit his mother. When he finally gets time off, Shankar goes on an epic road trip to his home town, and along the way gets entangled in one adventure after another.

Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, made his Bollywood debut with “Hero” along with Athiya Shetty in 2015. The film didn’t work at the box-office.

He has mostly been in the news because he has been charged with abetment to suicide, after the death of his former girlfriend, actress Jiah Khan, who was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment in June 2013. Jiah’s mother Rabiya Khan accused Sooraj of murdering her.

Asked if the past few years have changed him as person, Soorja said: “Of course, these years have changed me as a person. Certain events in your life increase your capacity to bear pain. They show you who are the right people in your life and bring you closer to your family. Whatever has happened is sad but it has taught me a lot. Acting is about learning from your experiences in life, be it happy, sad or any other experience. I think it has not only made me a better actor but a composed person.”

Starring Sooraj Pancholi and Megha Akash, “Satellite Shankar” is slated to release on November 8.

