Sooraj Pancholi: I have never met, spoken to Disha Salian in my life

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Actor Sooraj Pancholi has denounced reports claiming his connection with Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sooraj said claimed he has never met or spoken to Disha in his life, in a social media post.

On Instagram, Sooraj slammed a media report that connected him to Disha, and also ran a picture of him with a girl mentioned as Disha Salian.

In a strong-worded post, Sooraj clarified that the girl in the picture was not Disha but a friend of his named Anushri Gaur.

He shared a snapshot of one such erroneous report along with the real picture.

Alongside the post, he wrote: “Is this the media we are supposed to trust?? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not “Disha Salian” that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn’t even live in India.”

“Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this ! Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone’s life!”

He added: “I have said this before and I’m saying it again “I have never met or spoken to Disha Salian in my life. I’ve had enough.”

