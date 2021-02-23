Time To Dance, starring Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif, is all set for a digital release on March 12.

Sooraj made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a poster of the film featuring him with Isabelle.”12th of March #TimeToDance @netflix_in @[email protected] @stanley_dcosta @lizelleremodsouza @[email protected] @[email protected]_movie,” Sooraj wrote as caption.

Isabelle, sister of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, shared the first look on Instagram, too, and wrote a similar caption.

The dance-based film drops on Netflix.

–IANS

