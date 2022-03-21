ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Soori shares pics of test shoot for Vetrimaran’s ‘Vaadivaasal’

By NewsWire
0
0

Actor Soori on Monday shared pictures of a test shoot of director Vetrimaran’s most-awaited film ‘Vaadivaasal’, featuring Suriya in the lead.

Taking to Instagram, Soori, who is a part of the film, shared pictures of the team doing a test shoot and wrote in Tamil, “Test shoot of ‘Vaadivaasal’, a film in which my brothers Vetri Maran and Suriya impress. This epic film will look to take to the world, the significance of the traditional sport (Bull Taming) of our land from where courage has originated for thousands of years. Even I am waiting for the gates of ‘Vaadi Vaasal’ to open.”

The film is being produced by one of Tamil cinema’s popular producers Kalaipuli S Thanu.

Music for the film is by G V Prakash, who has disclosed that the team has already finished composing two to three songs.

“The songs will be an extreme version of raw folk music.

‘Vaadivaasal’s album will be a rustic and native score,” G V Prakash had said.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans for two reasons. The first is that Vetrimaran is working with Suriya.

The other reason why the film is eagerly awaited is because it is based on the novel ‘Vaadivaasal’, written by well-known Tamil writer Ci. Su. Chellappa. ‘Vaadivaasal’ was a story based on the bull-taming sport of ‘Jallikattu’.

20220321-172005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Bollywood mourns the demise of Rajiv Kapoor

Arko decodes idea behind Kapil Sharma’s ‘I am not done yet’...

Arijit Singh’s sister lent her voice to Bengali song for ‘#Homecoming’

Kirron Kher allocates money from MPLADS for ventilators in Chandigarh