Sophia Andhyarujina won both Show Jumping and Dressage competition in the children’s category of the Annual Equestrian Games 2023.

In the children’s show jumping, riding horse Mufasa Andhyarujina bagged the top stop, finishing her round in 61 seconds without any penalties. Alisha Horey was placed second while riding Wildfire. She finished her round in 57 seconds with 4 penalties.

Riding the horse Ace, Jaden Dsouza secured the third place and finished his round in 58 seconds with 4 penalties.

“When we left for the Annual Equestrian Games at Japalouppe, I was hoping for a round that I could be proud of. It didn’t cross my mind that I would place, let alone win a gold twice in the events of Children Dressage and Show Jumping Normal. I am very proud to win in the name of the Amateur Riders Club and was amazed at how well other members of our club did,” Andhyarujina said.

In the dressage competition, Andhyarujina clinched the top position while riding on Belvedere with 71 percent score. Adhiraj Kalokhe came second with a score of 63 percent, she was riding Astapi. Shairra Khanna finished third while riding Christian with a score of 61 percent.

