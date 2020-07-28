Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas welcome first child

Los Angeles, July 28 (IANS) Hollywood couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have become proud parents of a girl. They have named their child Willa Jonas.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” eonline.com quoted a representative for the couple as saying.

Back in February, it was revealed that 24-year-old “Game Of Thrones” actress Turner and pop star Jonas, 30, were expecting. The two are quite private about their personal lives, and prerred not to comment on her pregnancy at the time, nor have they spoken publicly about the arrival of the baby.

Turner and Jonas got married in Las Vegas in May 2019, and had a second, bigger ceremony in France later that year.

Recently, Jonas shared the reason behind his spontaneous wedding with Turner in Las Vegas.

Making an appearance on GQ’s “Actually Me” series, Jonas answered a string of questions about himself, and shared that the pair went ahead with the first ceremony as they “had to get legally married in the States”.

“So we thought it would be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out (to Vegas), and do an impromptu wedding,” he explained. “And we actually had some people that I didn’t even know that well there.”

“Some people (in attendance) I am now closer with! Khalid was there! That was cool. And Diplo decided to livestream the whole thing.”

Jonas said he and Turner had to face consequences when his parents found out about their impromptu decision. “My parents called me the next morning and they were like ‘Did you just get married?’ And I realised that I told everybody, but forgot to tell my parents. So, kids, make sure you tell your parents when you’re getting legally married!”

–IANS

sug/vnc