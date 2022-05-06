‘Game of Thrones’ actor Sophie Turner is the latest celebrity to go public about her eating disorder and the struggles that came with it.

Sophie Turner is currently expecting her second child with husband Joe Jonas and she recently had an interview with Elle UK. During the interview she shared how it has been to live in the public eye for so long and how it impacted her mental health.

The actor shared that she “has a love-hate relationship with social media”. The actress candidly shares, “I wish I’d never got myself involved with it in the first place. I look at the comments on Instagram and think, ‘Oh, f**k. Everyone thinks this about me.’ It would completely consume me.”

Turner also opened about how sick she was because she was dealing with an eating disorder. Speaking about it, she said, “For a long time, I was quite sick with an eating disorder and I had a companion. I don’t know if you know what a companion is? It’s a live-in therapist, who would ensure I wasn’t doing anything unhealthy with my eating habits.”

She further added that one night, she kept mentally going over and over about a comment (about her) that she had seen on Instagram. She said, “I was like, ‘I’m so fat, I’m so undesirable’, and spinning out. She said to me, ‘You know, no one actually cares. I know you think this, but nobody else is thinking it. You’re not that important’. That was the best thing anyone could have told me.”

Sophie Turner was a teenager when she took on the role of Sansa Stark on ‘Game of Thrones’. This means she spent her growing up years with a lot of media attention.

Though the actress shares pictures on her Instagram, she admits that social media makes her nervous. So, the 26-year-old says that she prefers staying away from it as much as possible. “I have noticed that social media makes me incredibly anxious and it’s something I try to distance myself from. Having it off my phone has been so helpful. Now, if I do have to go on it, it’s for a few minutes once or twice a week, rather than hours every day. It’s made such a difference. Live real life — it’s much more fun,” she said.

Sophie Turner also spoke about what it was like become a parent. She and Joe Jonas are already parents to daughter Willa Jonas who was born in 2020.

Speaking about being a mom, she said, “I used to be so rock ’n’ roll and spontaneous. I’m sure there’s a part of me that’s still like that, deep down. But becoming a mum, you just become way less cool. I’m like an old woman.” She further added, about how it felt to become a parent again – describing it as “the greatest thing in life” she said, “seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”