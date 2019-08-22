Sophie Turner shakes a leg with Priyanka Chopra’s mom

Los Angeles, Aug 23 (IANS) “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner not only bonds well with sister-in-law and actress Priyanka Chopra but also maintains a good rapport with her mother Madhu Chopra. A video of the Jonas wives dancing at Jonas Brothers’ concert is a proof.

The video doing the rounds on the Internet in which Sophie is seen dancing with Priyanka’s mother while Sophie’s husband, Joe Jonas, and his brothers, Nick and Kevin, perform on the stage during the singers’ Happiness Begins Tour in Connecticut a few days ago.

In the clip, Sophie is also seen twirling Madhu.

Priyanka married Nick Jonas in December last year and since then she became close to Nick’s family members and often spotted hanging out with them, especially with Sophie.

