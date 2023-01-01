The JMM-led government in Jharkhand completed three years in office in December, 2022. The party, which originated from the struggle for the rights of tribals and issues related to water, forest and land, is on a strong wicket despite challenges.

Chief Minister and the party’s working president, Heman Soren put up a tough fight against all the odds and challenges faced by the party in the past several months.

Maintaining its position in 2023 would be crucial for the party with regard to the preparations of the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The possibilities of a win cannot be denied, based on its current standing, but any political lapse in the leadership could ruin JMM’s chances of forming the government again.

Union Home Minister and opposition party’s top strategist, Amit Shah will be in Jharkhand on January 7 for BJP’s organisational work. He will be addressing a public meeting organised by the BJP in Chaibasa and hold a meeting with the Lok Sabha MPs and party leaders.

Earlier, BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal toured the state and held discussions with the party leaders. He assessed the state’s political atmosphere by visiting several areas.

BJP’s preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections may increase challenges for the JMM.

However, JMM Central Committee General Secretary and Spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya expressed confidence in his party and said that “JMM would win even if Shah visited every district of the state”.

He added that Shah would be unable to revive his party in the state, despite efforts.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will complete 50 years of its establishment in February, 2023. Out of its three founding members and prominent leaders, Shibu Soren is the only one alive and has been the party’s President since the last several decades, but the de facto command, at present, in the hands of his son, Hemant Soren.

The party contested in the 2019 Assembly elections under the leadership of Hemant Soren and won 30 out of the 81 seats, and formed a coalition government with a total of 47 seats, along with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The state, ever since its separation in 2000, has been led five times by the Soren family.

Shibu Soren became the CM in 2005, 2008 and 2009, while in 2013-14 Hemant Soren assumed the position for the first time.

All the past four JMM-led governments were short-lived, some remained in power for a 14 months, some for six months, some only for a few days.

The party formed a government for the fifth time in 2019, and has been in its longest session so far.

Hemant Soren, undeniably went through what can be called the most difficult, political phase of his life last year.

He was caught between the ED’s hearings in the illegal mining scam, EC’s hearings in the case of mining lease, crisis on his Assembly membership among other hurdles.

Soren maintained his political front despite the adversaries and is expected to face more legal problems, with respect to the existing cases in 2023.

Talking to reporters on December 28, he said that he would not be surprised if the ED arrested him in the coming days.

“But I am not afraid of such conspiracies as they will not succeed. When the BJP cannot fight us politically, they use the ED-CBI. We will continue our work and have already marginalised the BJP in the state.”

The JMM has gained a comfortable political edge in the state due to the decisions taken by Soren’s government in the last few months, including Domicile policy based on Khatian (Land Survey) of 1932, increase in percentage of OBC-ST-SC reservation, Old Pension Scheme for state employees, salary of 13 months every year to policemen, stabilisation of service for para teachers on contract basis, etc.

Some of the party’s own leaders will pose a challenge, as they are often seen opposing their own government, including senior MLA Lobin Hembrom and Soren’s sister-in-law Sita Soren.

Some opposition has also been observed on certain issues from the Congress, the partner in government.

Political analysts believe that the JMM has largely kept the Congress in check and said that only time would tell if the JMM maintains its political performance amidst the challenges.

