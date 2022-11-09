Comic-actor James Corden, who is gearing up for the premiere of his dark comedy-drama series ‘Mammals’, has revealed that his character on the British series is not inspired by British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver in any capacity. Corden leads the series with his portrayal of a chef, who finds out that his wife Amandine (played by Melia Kreiling) is cheating on him.

Speculations of his character being inspired by real-life chef Jamie Oliver have been doing rounds for quite sometime. Putting an end to rumours, Corden squashed all comparisons and said that Jamie Oliver is not the inspiration for the series.

“Jamie Oliver was absolutely not the inspiration for Mammals,” he said.

The British chef is popular for riding motorised wheels, and the series shows Corden riding a scooter. Addressing parallels between the two, Corden affirmed: “Jamie Oliver was on a moped.”

While the popular comedian-actor quashed all rumours, he candidly spoke about working in the kitchen to prepare for his role as a chef.

“Well, in truth, not really, because it’s a very small part of the show really. It’s more about the fact that he’s just at a point in his life where everything is coming to a head,” Corden shared.

The six-episode dark comedy series explores the complexities of modern marriage. It has elements of sadness, grief, tension, love, friendship, and betrayal along with a touch of magical realism.

Directed by Stephanie Laing, and written by two-time Olivier and Tony Award-winning Jez Butterworth, the series also features Colin Morgan and Sally Hawkins in pivotal roles.

‘Mammals’ will release on Prime Video on November 11, 2022.

