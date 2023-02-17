SCI-TECHWORLD

Sorry for showing you so many irrelevant & annoying ads on Twitter: Musk

NewsWire
0
0

Twitter Boss Elon Musk on Friday apologised for showing too many irrelevant and annoying advertisements on the microblogging platform and said that they are taking corrective measures to improve the algorithm.

“Sorry for showing you so many irrelevant & annoying ads on Twitter,” Musk tweeted.

“We’re taking the (obvious) corrective action of tying ads to keywords & topics in tweets, like Google does with search. This will improve contextual relevance dramatically,” he added.

Last month, Musk announced that a higher-priced subscription to the microblogging platform with no ads will be available in the coming weeks.

“Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks,” Musk tweeted.

“Also, there will be a higher-priced subscription that allows zero ads,” he added.

Moreover, earlier this week, Musk said that he has hired a dog to replace him as Twitter CEO.

Musk tweeted a picture of his pet dog “Floki” sitting on the company’s CEO’s chair, with the caption: “The new CEO of Twitter is amazing. So much better than that other guy!”.

Musk later said that the dog is “great with numbers!” and “has style.”

20230217-164605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid mRNA tech may create first-ever cure for heart attacks

    Devanagari literacy increases functional connectivity between acoustic-phonetic, graphomotor brain areas: Study

    Ransomware cyber attacks spike to over 1.2 mn per month

    NASA picks Anil Menon among 10 new astronauts for Moon mission