New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANSlife) Who had to get up to open the door last? Who started the fight? Who won the battle for the TV remote? Everyone with a sibling is all too familiar with these silly arguments. The festival celebrating the bond of brother and sister is just around the corner. Rakshabandhan is the ideal occasion to make your sibling feel the ‘love and care’ with a token of compliment.

As we celebrate the occasion whole-heartedly but wait a minute, what about a special gift for your siblings to make them feel love and give them an everlasting memory? So pamper your siblings with these astonishing gifting ideas:

1. Rakhi Collection By Amrapali Jewels

Amrapali’s Raksha Bandhan collection has ostentatious Rakhi bands in colourful threads with intricate designs, floral motifs, auspicious symbols and jadau work. Composed in alluring silver, each Rakhi is handcrafted with love. Express your sisterly love and adorn your brother’s wrist with an opulent.

Price range: Rs 500 — 5000

Available at: https://amrapalijewels.com/ and Amrapali Jewels in Juhu, Mumbai

2. Gift an instant smile this Raksha Bandhan with Fujifilm’s Instax

This Raksha Bandhan, gift your siblings the attractive line-up of the Instax gift box series to capture the magical moments, seal them in a picture, and make their special day into an unforgettable memory!

Price on request.

Available online and in-store

3. Jaipur Watch Company

There isn’t a better way of doing that than gifting something that’s unique — a timepiece that is a perfect blend of tradition and modernity. Brothers and sisters can shower love on each other by gifting them a watch from Jaipur Watch Company’s Pichwai Collection of unisex watches.

Priced at: Rs 15,000.

Available on www.jaipur.watch

4. Kundan And Pearl Rakhi

White and Gold come together to create this stunning set of 2 rakhis for your brothers. The soothing power of tiny pearls and the aura purifying significance of kundan in various cuts is set beautifully in gold toned metal centrepieces and tied with earthy hued soft yarn entwined with golden zari.

Priced at: Rs 395

Available on IGP.com

5. #CelebratewithPS: The Rakhi Edit by Designer Payal Singhal

The PS Gift Sets for Him and Her feature accessories like Vanity Kits, Scarfs, Scrunchies, Headbands for Women/Girls and Pocket Squares and Ties for Men/Boys, along with reversible, washable and unisex PS Masks — These make for the perfect gift set for your loved ones. There’s also a matching PS Rakhi and Pouch included in the sets for Men and Boys.

Price at: Rs 1950 onwards

Available on www.payalsinghal.com and Payal Singhal stores in Mumbai (Altamount Road and D7, Khar)

6. BodyCafe Bath Royale gift set to celebrate Sibling Love

BodyCafe bathing bars are hand-churned by mixing dollops of raw unrefined butters, generous amounts of skin loving extra virgin Olive Oil, cold pressed Coconut Oil, Palm oil, Rice bran oil, Almond oil and Castor oil to nourish your skin and to create a luxurious texture thereby giving you a rich luxurious bathing experience. Gift your valued near and dear ones the best of nature and Ayurveda and show them you care. Celebrate the spirit of love and protection with this gift set and become the much loved sibling duo.

Price on request

Available on www.bodycafe.in

7. Celebrate Raksha Bandhan With Artisanal Rakhis From House of Badnore

This evil eye charm is the perfect protection charm, meant to fend off any negative energy. Give the shield to your brother or wear it as a beautiful charm around your wrist.These 12 inch evil eye rakhis are silverplated with blue and black enamel in the centre and come with two thread options: an orange blue ombre silk string or a plain blue silk string.

Price at: Rs 650 onwards

Available on http://www.houseofbadnore.com

8. Gemstones adorned Rakhis

On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, GemPundit has launched the stunning collection of Gemstones Rakhi that are exclusively designed to commemorate the lovable relationship of brothers and sisters. The unique collection of Gemstones Rakhi can be worn year long as a bracelet as well. The exquisite collection represents the energies of nine planets and the gemstones associated with them. From Amethyst to Navratana, GemPundit has introduced a huge range of gemstone adorned rakhis that have unique designs that will be cherished forever.

Priced at: Rs 5,000 onwards

Available on https://www.gempundit.com/

9. Set of 5 Wooden Beads Rakhi & Free Mercedes Benz Perfume

A string of love, meticulously designed by our kaarigars. Handcrafted designer threads to convey your bond of affection this Rakshabandhan. Traditional or modern, glam or subdued, with the quirks of love and war, each design by Sneh brings the goodness of the bond between the siblings. Sneh is the voice to this beautiful bond of love and affection by the house of Ferns N Petals.

Priced at: Rs 649

Available on Ferns N Petals

10. CELES TE Zest Tea

Energizing and refreshing selection of tea blends that are absolute mood up-lifters. Enjoy these blends anytime to pep up your day.

Priced at: Rs 2,499

Available on https://www.celes-te.com/collections/gift-box

11. Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Coffeeza

Siblings form an integral part of our lives, right from a fun-filled, unruffled childhood and continue to be our support system as we sail through tumultuous adulthood. What better way to celebrate this special bond and reminisce all the bitter-sweet, endearing moments you’ve ever shared with your brother/sister over a delicious cup of coffee, brewed with your favourite Smartisanal Coffee brand, Coffeeza. Get your sibling a gourmet coffee experience that will elevate their coffee routine at home.

Price on request

Available on http://www.coffeeza.com/

12. Misree sweet box

Misree, a newly launched brand on a mission to elevate Indian sweets in the gourmet space and make celebrations sweeter. Affiliated with the renowned Haldiram’s Group, Misree is transforming the way we offer gratitude to our loved ones. The brand offers premium quality Indian sweets with a vision to ‘make mithai modern’. The brand uses only the choicest, freshly sourced ingredients in each of its preparations. Each recipe goes through extensive trials and experiments to achieve a rich flavour that makes up the brand’s greatest strength. This is further bolstered with premium gift packaging and an exquisite bouquet of products in several delightful shapes and flavours that bring joy to consumer palates.

Price on request

Available at https://misree.in/

13. Dehydrate Facial Kit

This Raksha Bandhan, give your sibling The gift of Healthy glowing skin with SkinQ’s DIY active Hydra facial kit. This five-step, easy to use facial kit is dermatologist formulated and gives instant results leaving the skin hydrated and nourished. SkinQ products are toxin-free, cruelty-free, vegan friendly and made safe certified.

Price on request

Available online

14. Soraya Prehnit Bracelet

Prehnite alleviates nightmares, phobias and deep fears, uncovering and healing the disease that creates them. Perfect for those looking to elevate confidence and eliminate diseases.

Price at: Rs 2100

Available online

15. Soothe your guilt-free Raksha Bandhan palate with YouCare Lifestyle’s organic treats

Picking out giveaways for the special one’s in your life can prove to be quite the task, but if there’s something that’s almost fool-proof, it’s got to be wholesome food. Do your health and taste buds a favour this Raksha Bandhan through YouCare Lifestyle’s range of nourishments that will make your festivities sweeter. Pamper your sibling’s sweet tooth through Sage and Folly’s gluten-free and high on protein Coco Almond Chocolate. Nudge your loved ones to experience the wholesome goodness of Two Brothers Organic Farms Til Laddoo ensuring they snack right. Made with quality ingredients like seeds, oats, nuts and sweetened with jaggery or dark chocolate, Bites of Bliss ASSORTED ENERGY BARS will ensure every mouthful becomes a celebration. Who said the ‘all-things-organic’ fanatics will have to miss out on all the fun, YouCare Lifestyle offers something for every kind of brother-sister duo.

Price on request

Available on https://www.youcarelifestyle.com/

16. Marriott International Rakhi Hampers

Rakhi is the day when you put aside all quarrels and celebrate the unshakeable bond of siblings, of brotherhood, that trumps every other relationship. Rakhi being one of India’s most favourite festivals is being celebrated by Marriott International with curated hampers, exquisitely decorated and packed with handcrafted delights, to help you enjoy the day with fun and fervour.

To pre-book orders reach out on: +91-9136660755 +91-7304519279

Availability: Until August 22

Avg Price: Rs 2,000 — 3,000

17. RK Jewellers South Ex-2 presents SIMPATICO

The unspoken love and rather contrary daily expression of affection only solidify the relationship of every sibling duo. Then there comes a day where the mutual fondness is celebrated with splendour honouring the brother-sister relation. Simpatico by RK Jewellers South Ex-2, is the spellbinding expression of the love and care that a brother holds in his heart for his darling sister. An elite collection of exclusive and graceful jewellery gifting options that are classics yet equally trendy.

Price on request

Available at: RK Jewellers store — E-5, South Extension-2, New Delhi

18. SAL Metal Infinite Frequency Earring, Silver

SIDDHANT AGRAWAL LABEL (SAL) couture paints the exemplary modern day woman in its silhouettes showcasing her as liberated, young, fresh and bold. The wavelength of the circles is swirled in an undefined amount of lines with SAL’S infinite frequency earrings shedding light on the art of topography.

Priced at: Rs 4,000

Available on www.siddhantagrawal.com, and at Aza, Pernia Pop-up Shop, Label House websites.

19. Pastels and Pop Sunshine Jutti

The flamboyant yet elegant jutti that can light up any room it walks into! The gorgeous mustard yellow fabric sets up as a brilliant stage for the delicate Dori embroidery to come to play. The gold zardozi and white pearls weave around in flourishes, adding to the dreamy, exotic aura. Jazz up your Mehendi and Haldi looks with this pair of Sunshine.

Composition: Upper – Pure raw silk with intricate hand-embroidery, Back — Pure raw silk, lining — vegan faux leather, sole — vegetable tanned leather, double padded for extra comfort.

Priced at: Rs 3590

Available on Pastels and Pop | Designer Juttis — pastels and pop

20. Absolut Grapefruit

Absolut Grapefruit is an addition to the brand’s iconic citrus flavour portfolio which includes Absolut Citron, Mandarin, Raspberry and Lime. Bursting with the distinct note of natural pink Grapefruit flavour, Absolut Grapefruit has a truly refreshing taste with well-balanced natural sweetness. Created with 100 per cent natural flavours and no added sugar, it is perfect for today’s progressive connectors and health-conscious consumers who are always on the lookout for something new, exciting, and free from anything artificial.

Price on request

Available online

21. Potlis from INDYA

Skip the same old clutch for a statement-making potli bag this festive season. Richly self-woven or lavished with sequins and beads, the playful potlis from Indya will become the perfect add-ons to pair with your festive ensemble. No matter what you carry these with, whether you’re wearing ethnic sharara and lehengas or Indo western fusions, these wristlets go well with every silhouette.

Price: Rs 950 onwards

Available at: www.houseofindya.com and nationwide Indya exclusive brand stores

22. MSI’s Modern 14 B10MW-423IN for tech-savvy sibling

If your sibling is a passionate gamer and looking for a gaming experience like never before or loves to create content and wants a laptop for photo editing and video re-mastering and even gaming, then Say no more! Because MSI is all set to help you select the perfect gift for Rakshabandhan. With a combination of gaming as well as content creator series, MSI has exclusive offers to fulfil the needs of your tech-savvy sibling with a wide range of laptops

Initially available at Rs 61,990 and now priced at Rs 49,990.

Available online

23. Kosmea Rosehip Oil

As part of Kosmea debut in the Indian skincare market, It has rolled out its star product: Revive Illuminating Essence. It’s a superfine facial oil that comes packed with Certified Organic rosehip oil, CoQ10 and Vitamin C, and can give your skin healthier, more rejuvenated and vibrant through a fresh antioxidant boost.

Priced at: Rs 3019 for 20ML, Rs 999 for 10ML

Available at Kosmea

24. Lantern Fog by The Pure Concept

Priced at: Rs 8,800

Available online

25. INAKI by Ikai Asai

Ikai Asai is a homegrown, homeware brand, created in collaboration with artisans, artists and designers from India.

Priced at: Rs 4500

Available on http://www.ikaiasai.com/

26.Tribit MaxSound Plus Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

If your sister is a music lover, gift her this portable wireless speaker which provides an exceptional sound experience and acts as a mood changer. Tribit MaxSound Plus Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker offers a rich bass and an immersive listening experience, unlike any other speaker. The speaker consists of premium Bluetooth 4.2 technology that seamlessly connects with all Bluetooth-enabled products up to 100ft range. The powerful speaker offers up to 20 hours of uninterrupted playing. The speaker is waterproof and is designed with a solid exterior layer and firm internal frame to protect from scratches and falls and will give you peace of mind. This product is available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 4,464

27. Fragrance Rakhi Collections

Rakhi is a special gift that is a depiction of your eternal bond that lingers through life. So why not add a pinch of fragrance to this bond with a special fragrance Rakhi. Ariana. has launched the fragrance Rakhi for all kids, teenagers along with the Bhaiya-Bhabhi collection. From Rose, Jasmine, Mogra, the collection also has Tango fragrance Rakhi for kids. The Bhaiya-Bhabhi and teenager Rakhi collection has several designer Rakhis, that one can choose from.

Priced at: Rs 199 – 500 (Set of 4-5 Rakhi)

Availability: https://www.ariana.in/

28. Bagful combo (Smash Kids Schoolbag Pack of 2)

Let your kids show off their swag with these stickered look Rabitat bags. Perfect for toddlers, these bags are super comfortable and functional with all of their different compartments. Available in 4 different combinations of Rabitat’s smash characters.

Priced at: Rs 2399 for a combo of 2 bags

Available on https://www.rabitat.com/products/bagful-combo

29. Keeo-Life Mask

This festive season secure the life of your loved ones with Keeo-Life: First Indian company to offer masks that trap and kill SARS-CoV-2 on the surface, ensuring your safety!

Keeo-Life, born out of the urgency of dealing with SARS-CoV-2, has endeavoured to come up with a solution through their face respirators and masks, that would act as a protective shield, especially for children who, as per the recent claims, could be more susceptible to the anticipated third Covid-19 wave.

This unique concoction is claimed as a ‘self-sanitizing’ layer by the company and has a patent-pending. The mask variant for children, comes with four layers of protection, providing ease of breathing. The mask variant for adults comes with five layers of protection. They are available in different colours, shapes and designs.

Priced at: Rs 100 per piece

Available on www.keeolife.com, Amazon and Flipkart

30. KIKO MILANO Green Me Line

Experience beauty inspired by nature with the KIKO MILANO Green Me Line. The ever-growing line-up of eco-friendly choices formulated with up to 100 per cent natural and organic raw materials bring the best of nature’s bounty to life in skincare, makeup and accessories for a beauty regime that feels as good as it looks.

Calling on the power of natural actives including jojoba oil, shea butter and organic Argan oil for their hydrating, nourishing and enriching effects, the collection introduces new products and new shades. Delivering natural looks with no compromise on performance, the green lineup is also as good to the earth as it is to your skin, with each and every product available in recycled or recyclable packaging to minimise environmental impact — A Made in Italy set to be loved everywhere.

Price on request

Available on all KIKO Milano exclusive stores

31. NATURAL AGE CONTROL SKIN FIRMING KIT

The Moms Co. Natural Age Control Skin Firming Kit helps improve skin’s elasticity, tone the face and aid blood circulation, adding glow and reducing fine lines and wrinkles. The Natural Age Control Face Oil is formulated with non-comedogenic oils, and Bakuchiol, a natural alternative to Retinol. Regular massage with the Jade Roller helps keep the skin firm, reduces puffiness and wrinkles and promotes blood circulation.

Priced at: Rs 1980

Available on https://themomsco.com/

32. Myproteins’ Gym activewear

Every brother knows his sister well, but picking a gift for sisters who are health conscious can be a great task. If your sister is the one who loves going to the gym and also prefers style over comfort then Myproteins’ Gym activewear can be the right choice. One can choose from a wide collection of clothing which can be worn to the gym or for an outdoor party. They’ve got everything one needs to revive one’s fitness wardrobe.

Priced at: Rs 800 — 2,500

Available on https://www.myprotein.co.in/

33. Adidas Energy Drops for Men

Is your brother a running enthusiast and at the same time loves to stay stylish? The new launches in the UB franchise are the perfect gift choice for this festival. With ULTRABOOST 5.0 DNA and ULTRABOOST UNCAGED LAB, both the new additions are made with Primeblue, a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic. Fifty per cent of the upper is textile, 75 per cent of the textile is Primeblue yarn. No virgin polyester is used in the shoes. The ULTRABOOST UNCAGED LAB is also made with Adidas sustainability angle. So, this rakhi step up your brother’s style and fitness quotient by gifting him any pair of Adidas UB collection.

Priced at: Rs 17999

Available online

34. Raksha Bandhan Gift Hamper

This Rakshabandhan, gift your sister something special with Korikart gift hampers especially made for sisters. The hamper includes 1 Body Scrub, 1 Loofah, 4 Face Masks Sheets, 1 Pair Leggings, 1 Rice Cracker, and 1 Choco Pie

Priced at: Rs 699

Available on https://korikart.com/product/raksha-bandhan-gift-hamper-699/

35. Ayouthveda Gift box

Ayouthveda being an Ayurvedic brand has come up with unique skincare gift packs for the upcoming festival of Rakshabandhan for both brother and sister. The gift pack for sister incorporates Sparkling Gold Face Wash, Aloe Vera Gel, Ultra Hydrating Face Emulsion Cream, Charcoal and Coffee Sheet Mask and Hand Made Castile Soap which makes a perfect combo for all the skincare enthusiastic sisters. On the other hand, the gift back for your brother includes Healthy Hair Shampoo, Aloe Vera Gel, Charcoal Face Wash, Charcoal and Coffee Sheet Mask and Charcoal Castile Soap. The combo pack could be used by skincare freaks as well as beginners who want to indulge in some effective skincare products.

Price: Rs 899 after discount

Available on www.ayouthveda.com

36. Nourish Mantra Anti Pollution Gift Set

Give your sibling the gift of relaxation. The Cucumber Mint Upvan Facial Cleanser is the perfect reminder to wind down after a long day. The cooling fruit extracts gently draw out any impurities, and the antioxidants soothe the skin as it is cleansed. This routine is made more indulgent with the Urban Rani Face Serum, which combats fatigue and the effect of pollution. Power-packed with the goodness Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide, the Urban Rani Face Serum is also quickly absorbed into the skin because nothing should interfere with a relaxing sleep. You get a bamboo rakhi handcrafted by artisans of Melghat free with every order.

Priced at: Rs 2494

Available on https://nourishmantra.in/collections/gifting/products/anti-pollution-gift-set

37. Aromatherapy Sets

Gift your sibling the boon of Ayurvedic healing and relaxation. With the goodness of essential oil blends with notes of Cypriol, Ylang-Ylang, Clove bud and more, Good Earth’s Savannah aromatherapy set, consists of a hand-decorated ceramic fumer, with hand-drawn motifs of giraffes, elephants and baobab trees. It comes in a beautifully illustrated gift box, tealights and Good Earth’s signature Savannah Aroma blend.

Priced at: Rs 4,800

Available online

38. Make Your Presence Felt by The Body Shop

The Body Shop under its ‘Your Safe Space’ campaign has ensured all possible safety measures at stores to make your shopping experience stress free and in an environment that is safe for you even in times such as now. Additionally, if breaking the house arrest seems like a serious crime to you, The Body Shop ensures contactless and safe free home deliveries on online orders!

Price: Rs 695 — 4,190

Available on all The Body Shop stores and www.thebodyshop.in

39. Signature Private Reserve Gift Set

A vibrant single gift caddy of VAHDAM India’s flavorful best-selling blend of black tea, rose petals and nuts.

Priced at: Rs 749

Availble on Signature Private

40. Kiehl’s India E-Gift Card

One can also treat their friends and family with their customized value E-Gift Card feature, which could also be a thoughtful and effortless way to express your appreciation and love towards them. Treat them with their customized value E-Gift Card feature, and let them go crazy at making their choice of purchase. It allows them to freely choose from the myriad of products Kiehl’s has to offer. Let them make a skinvestment of their own choice. This could also be a thoughtful and effortless way to express your appreciation and love towards them. Why not head straight to Kiehl’s to create a truly memorable gesture right away!

Priced at: Rs 500 onwards

Available on https://kiehls.in/gift-card.html

41. Blue Tribe Food Hamper

A foodie brother may just be the easiest to impress. If your sibling is a foodie and loves non-veg food, all you need to do is to get them a hamper of healthy plant-based meat that can not only satisfy their taste buds but adds to the sustainable environment. Blue Tribe is a food-tech company that can provide meat from sustainable plant-based sources that are every bit as natural and delicious while also being gentle on the environment and the planet. You can just sign up for the products that are available online, choose the food items they’ll like, and get them delivered.

Price: Plant-Based Chicken Keema (250g) — Rs 325, Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets (250g) — Rs 295

42. Durable shoes

What would be a better gift than something which is durable, comfortable and used all the time: Footwear. Blacktown Shoes offers a huge range of sports shoes to gift to your siblings.

Prices start from Rs 449

Available on https://amzn.to/3D5meZf

