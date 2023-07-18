INDIA

Soudous Moufakir: ‘I am open to all opportunities that come my way’

Soundous Moufakir, who is seen as a contestant in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, feels that as an artiste, she is open to all kinds of work and opportunities coming her way, be it another reality show, music video and films.

Moufakir has done back to back three reality shows ‘Roadies’, ‘Splitsvilla’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, and is currently showing her daredevil avatar in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ .

At the screening of the episode recently, she opened up about her journey in the show and her future aspirations. Talking about her future work prospects, she said, “As an artiste I am open to any opportunity coming my way. I can do another reality show, be a part of music videos or films”.

Talking about her journey, she said, “It was a very interesting and exciting journey. I met so many talented people and became friends with them. I want to keep this friendship forever now. ‘ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ is my third reality show post ‘Roadies’ and ‘Splitsvilla’. But this show is very different because here I have performed my stunts all alone so it is a proud feeling for me.”

Sharing her experience working with Rohit Shetty, she said, “Rohit Shetty sir has a different aura. He is a big star like a big hero. One has to think before speaking anything in front of him. He is one of the best motivators and mentors.” ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, hosted by Rohit Shetty, airs on Colors on Saturday and Sunday.

