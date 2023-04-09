Soundarya Sharma, who made her acting debut with the movie ‘Ranchi Diaries’ and was also seen in ‘Bigg Boss 16’, is on cloud nine for her upcoming Hollywood project for which she is taking mixed martial arts training.

Soundarya said that it is too early for her to talk about any project in particular but she is putting all her efforts physically and mentally to give her best. This MMA training is part of that.

“I am training for MMA for something special overseas. I’m very thrilled about it. It’s a lot of hard work and I am loving it. Shall announce and share more details soon.”

The actress who did a cameo role in ‘Thank God’ and also worked in the web series such as ‘Raktanchal 2’, ‘Country Mafia’, and ‘Karam Yudh’ added further that she is looking forward to some exciting projects and wants to explore Bollywood with some prominent roles.

“I have signed two big Bollywood films, they will be announced next week. God is very kind. As of now I cannot share the details, shall wait for them to come straight from the makers and shall speak when the time is right,” she added.

