ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Soundarya Sharma clears air over dating Sajid Khan

NewsWire
0
0

Former ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Soundarya Sharma is making headlines these days about her relationship with the director Sajid Khan. However, she termed all those talks as rumours, adding they are not dating each other.

Soundarya said: “I’m deeply hurt and disappointed by these false stories linking me with Sajid. I have always admired him as a friend, mentor, and elder brother. It’s upsetting that even in this day and age, women are subject to link-up stories. It’s time that society stops looking at us through the narrow prism of who we are dating and focuses on what we are accomplishing.”

The actress made her acting debut with ‘Ranchi Diaries’ and she also made a cameo in ‘Thank God’.

Soundarya was also seen in the web series ‘Country Mafia’ starring Ravi Kishan, Anshumaan Pushkar, Anita Raaj, and Satish Kaushik.

She also requested the media to not spread such news which affects her and her family.

“These stories were spread by a few journalists because I could not accommodate their interview requests. These stories have affected me and my family, and I am contemplating legal action. I hope we see some responsible media reporting going forward,” she said.

20230223-185604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K-Dramas, thrillers, reality series still dominate Netflix

    ‘Pawri girl’ Dananeerr Mobeen continues trending post Yashraj Mukhate’s mash-up

    Badshah: I am in the wrong field, I can be a...

    Neha Kakkar out to lose lockdown kilos