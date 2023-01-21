ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Soundarya Sharma evicted from the house of ‘Bigg Boss 16’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Soundarya Sharma has been shown the exit door from the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ just two weeks before the controversial reality show’s finale.

This week, Soundarya was nominated alongside Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot.

A tweet from The Khabri, a portal which shares exclusive details from the Salman Khan-hosted show read: “Exclusive and Confirmed. #SoundaryaSharma has been eliminated from the house.”

Soundarya’s eviction comes exactly a week after Sreejita De, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik’s exit from the show.

Currently in ‘Bigg Boss 16’, the contestants fighting for the trophy include Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer and Shiv Thakare.

The show was given a month’s extension and will now have its finale on February 12.

20230121-121202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lata Mangeshkar, India’s singing Goddess

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Anu Malik, Palak Tiwari, Waluscha De Sousa to...

    Salman: Wouldn’t dare to release any new film for the next...

    Gautam Nain on his upcoming music video ‘Jazbaat’