Soundarya Sharma had a spooky incident in Varanasi

‘Bigg Boss 16’ fame Soundarya Sharma recalls a shooting experience in Varanasi for her upcoming web series ‘Country Mafia’ starring Ravi Kishan, Anshumaan Pushkar, Anita Raaj and Satish Kauski.

She shared: “We were shooting a sequence close to the ghats and it was late night. There was a ferry which was hanging around. We had a short break and I asked if we could sneak in a ride into the beautiful Ganges and I had never experienced it in the night before. He agreed and we went into the waters. I think it was not allowed.”

The 28-year-old actress made her acting debut with ‘Ranchi Diaries’ and also made a cameo in ‘Thank God’. Soundarya soke more about her experience that she found quite scary could not speak about for a few days.

“It was only the two of us and I could feel that there was a third person who was with us. We went deep into the waters and I could feel that energy ever more and all of sudden we both saw something jumping off our boat into the water. There was absolute pin drop silence there and we just returned from the ride and I did not speak a word other than my shoot for the next couple of days.”

‘Country Mafia’ is a story about IAS aspirants, Ajay(Anshumaan Pushkar) and Nannu(Soundarya Sharma), who are forced to give up their dreams and get involved in a fight with a liquor baron of Bihar, Babban Rai (Ravi Kishan). It will be streaming from November 18 on ZEE5.

