Soundarya Sharma to travel back to India in an air bubble flight

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Actress Soundarya Sharma, who was stuck for seven months in Los Angeles due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will finally fly back to India in an air bubble flight. She will take the flight on September 15.

Soundarya was in LA attending classes at New York Film Academy when lockdown was announced.

“I came here at the start of the year and have been away from home for more than seven months. It got really difficult after a point of time. My tickets were cancelled so many times that I have lost count. I had to change apartments a few times. Staying away from my family at such an hour has been extremely difficult,” Soundarya said.

“However, I am blessed to have had friends who were family to me and they kept on giving strength!! I am very happy to be coming back to my country. I have to start working on certain projects. I can’t wait to get back. This time away has been an eye opener in every sense. Really looking forward now,” she added.

The actress will start shooting for two projects back to back after her mandatory quarantine period.

