Soundarya Sharma, who made her acting debut with the movie ‘Ranchi Diaries’ and was currently seen in the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’, spoke about featuring in the music video ‘Bade Din Se’.

The lyrics and music are composed by music directors Sajid and Wajid Khan.

Talking about the romantic track sung by Muskaan and Altamash Faridi, Soundarya said: “I’m thrilled about it, especially since this is my first thing after coming out of the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house. It’s a perfect romantic song about the belongingness of two lovers who wish to spend more time with each other.”

“The idea was to celebrate love and togetherness. The composition is beautiful. We worked hard for this, and it is one of the kinds of songs you would wish to hear on a loop.”

The music video was shot near the Indo-China border and in Sikkim. Soundarya said that it was a great working experience with Sajid and she felt fortunate as he considered her perfect for the music video.

She added: “Sajid ji reached out to me for the music video. He is a legend who is known for his impeccable work. He was delighted to have me on board. He mentioned how he was looking for an innocent, soft kind of face and how he thought I would be perfect for this song.”

“I hope I was able to give justice to him and all my fans who have supported me. I have received a lot of love from them for this music video, and I promise to deliver only the best for them in the coming days,” concluded the actress.

