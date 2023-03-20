ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sourabh Raaj Jain of ‘Uttaran’ to make Bollywood debut with sci-fi thriller

After doing fictional dramas, reality shows, web series, and English and regional films, actor Sourabh Raaj Jain is all set for his Bollywood debut with a sci-fi thriller.

Speaking about his debut Hindi film, the actor says: “I am excited about the role as it’s so different from anything I have done before. It’s a larger-than-life character with so many facets. It’s exciting to be venturing into a new medium as well because the treatment of the project is very different from anything I have done before.”

While giving a brief about his untitled film, Sourabh shares: “It is a sci-fi film in both the current and pre-Independence times. I found the script very interesting, and it was mainly the conviction of our writer that made me say yes. The entire film team is raw but passionate and so it’s exciting to be a part of new energies and creativity.”

Sourabh, who has been a part of popular TV shows such as ‘Kasamh Se’, ‘Uttaran’, ‘Chandragupta Maurya’, ‘Patiala Babes’, and also participated in reality shows like ‘Nach Baliye 9’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, says that despite the fact he is starting his Bollywood career, yet he will always be interested in doing TV shows.

“For me, it will never be the medium that I choose but the work. Radio became a place where the world heard me, television became a place where I could showcase my acting skills visually and now as I experiment with more mediums, I can never forget my roots, and one’s heart is where home is and for me no matter how many mediums I experiment with, television will always be home,” he concludes.

