INDIASCI-TECHSPORTS

Sourav Ganguly joins hands with Noida-based edtech startup Classplus

NewsWire
0
0

Ending all speculations after sending a cryptic tweet, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday joined hands with Noida-based edtech startup Classplus to promote thousands of educators and content creators.

Ganguly also took to social media to announce this initiative, upon completing 30 years in Indian cricket. In the 30-second clip, Ganguly is heard saying, “The first step towards achieving your dreams is having the right coach.”

Classplus has claimed to have digitised over one lakh educators and content creators across more than 3,000 cities serving 30 million students, assisting them in building their online presence and selling their online courses.

“With Dada (Ganguly) himself by their side, we hope to help these edupreneurs further grow their reach and take their business to newer heights,” said Mukul Rustagi, CEO and Co-Founder, Classplus.

The startup recently bagged $70 million in a Series D funding round, co-led by Alpha Wave Global and Tiger Global and is currently valued at close to $600 million.

Classplus helps educators and content creators launch and scale their online coaching business.

Since its inception in 2018, the startup has raised approximately $160 million from global investors like Tiger Global, AWI, RTP Global, Blume Ventures, Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, Spiral Ventures, Strive, Times Internet and Abu Dhabi-based Chimera Ventures.

On Wednesday, after sparking speculations of a possible political debut with a cryptic tweet, Ganguly sought to dispel the rumours and clarify on his next venture.

After a few hours of leaving people guessing, Ganguly himself made it clear late that it is not politics, but an educational app that will be his new venture.

However, his Twitter message had enough ingredients to give rise to speculations that he might be ending his cricketing innings and making debut in politics.

20220602-150042

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hi-tech methods used to investigate Delhi riots : Delhi Police chief

    Cabinet nod to merge CRWC with Central Warehousing Corporation

    Nine IPS officers transferred in UP

    Precaution doses of Covid vax at govt hospitals soon: Delhi govt