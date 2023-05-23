INDIASPORTS

Sourav Ganguly roped in as brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism

Former India cricket captain and ex-BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly was on Tuesday roped in as the brand ambassador for Tripura Tourism.

Ganguly expressed his willingness to be the brand ambassador for Tripura tourism after the state’s Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury met him at his residence in Kolkata.

Later, Chowdhury, accompanied by Ganguly and senior Tripura officials, said that “‘Dada’ has agreed to our proposal to be the brand ambassador for Tripura tourism”.

To assume his new task, Ganguly is expected to visit Tripura by the end of June, following his return from an overseas tour.

The minister said that the collaboration aims to boost tourism in Tripura and leverage Ganguly’s popularity and influence to attract visitors to the state from across the country and the world.

Ganguly’s selection as the brand ambassador for Tripura Tourism is expected to draw significant attention to the state’s unexplored tourist destinations.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who had earlier spoken to the former ace cricketer, expressed his confidence that Ganguly’s involvement will greatly benefit the tourism sector.

