SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Sourav Ganguly to contest for CAB President’s post

NewsWire
0
0

With his exit from the post of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President certain now, former Indian cricket team captain, Sourav Ganguly is now set to contest for Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President.

This was conveyed to a section of the media by Ganguly himself on Saturday evening. He also confirmed that he will be filing his nomination on October 18.

The annual general meeting of the CAB is scheduled on October 31 and elections, if any, will be conducted on the same day. The last of filing the nomination is October 22.

However, Ganguly’s close associates said that the panel that Ganguly will represent is yet to be decided. In all probability, his elder brother, Snehasis Ganguly, who is the CAB Secretary now, will also be in the fray for the same chair this time as well.

It is yet to be known if CAB’s present President, Avishek Dalmia, who occupied the chair after Ganguly became BCCI President, will run again or extend his support to Ganguly.

On October 13, participating at a function of Bandhan Bank, where he is the brand ambassador now, Ganguly broke his silence on his forthcoming exit from the BCCI President’s chair and said that all have to face rejections some time or the other.

“No one can continue as the administrator throughout his life. All have to face rejections some time or the other. When you look at quick success it never happens. Remember, one does not become Narendra Modi or Sachin Teldulkar or an Ambani overnight,” he said on that day.

20221015-203606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Need more time to decide on full-time Aussie coach job: Andrew...

    Recently-retired England white-ball skipper Morgan to play in Legends League Cricket

    Evin Lewis ton helps Windies seal series

    Rashid to play for Lahore Qalandars in PSL and Sussex in...