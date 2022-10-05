HEALTHINDIASPORTS

Sourav Ganguly’s wife Dona hospitalised

Acclaimed Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly, the wife of former Indian cricket team captain and the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, was hospitalised here after getting affected by chikungunya virus.

It is learnt that she was suffering from cough and throat pain for the last four days. However, her ailments aggravated since Tuesday night and she was immediately admitted to a city- based hospital where it was confirmed that was affected by chikungunya virus.

However, Ganguly’s elder brother, Snehasish Ganguly, confirmed to the media houses that her condition was stable since Wednesday morning and the entire family was with her. The BCCI president was also at the hospital beside his wife. Their daughter Sana Ganguly is currently studying in London.

A medical team under renowned physician, Saptarshi Basu has been constituted for her treatment.

