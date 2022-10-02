ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

South actress Sadaa’s take on life: Only objective is to be happy

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Sadaa, who was a leading actress in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, said that the only objective one should ever have in life is to feel happiness.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who has already shared her thoughts on how significant self-respect is to her, on Sunday wrote: “The only objective that one should ever have in life is to feel happy! Find things, passions, people that give you joy…”

“We’ve been told happiness comes from within and one shouldn’t depend on external factors for feeling good. But most often, it’s not practically possible to detach from people and situations that are making you unhappy. What do you do then?”

“Accepting and acknowledging that momentary unhappiness or displeasure and bouncing back on other things that give you joy, is the way to go in such moments. Hope you’ll have a happy and joyful Sunday!”

Earlier, the actress had expressed that caring for oneself did not amount to being selfish.

She had said: “Caring for self, is not being selfish as most people would like you to believe. The ones who expect you to put them over your self respect or happiness, are the ones who are actually selfish! Best to stay away from them for your own peace.”

20221002-144204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sanjay Suri: Opening weekend trend came from Hollywood

    Milind Soman’s Throwback Thursday treat: Stills from shoots over the years

    Title track of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Bheemla Nayak’ released

    Childhood memories of origami salesmen inspired ‘One Cut Two Cut’ director