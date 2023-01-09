South Africa all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Monday.

Since making his international debut in 2016, the 33-year-old has represented South Africa across all three formats — 30 T20Is, 27 ODIs and three Tests. He was a part of the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the 2021 T20 World Cup squads.

“A few days ago, I made one of the toughest decisions of my cricketing career. I have decided to retire from all forms of international cricket. Growing up, my only goal in life was to play for the Proteas. I didn’t know how it was going to happen, but God gave me talent and a serious will to succeed. The rest was in his hands. I am shifting my focus to T20 and other shorter formats for the rest of my career,” Pretorius said in a statement.

“Being a free agent will help me achieve the goal of being the best short format player I can be. By doing this, I will be able to have a better balance in my career and family life.”

Pretorius also thanked all his teammates along his international journey, “All the players I have played with and against over the years you have had an impact on my career. It’s so difficult to highlight only one or two because there are so many players that had an impact.

“A special mention goes to Faf Du Plessis, who brought me back after being let go from the international side the first time and who backed me and helped me become a better player; thank you.”

“I leave the Proteas team knowing that every time I stepped on to the field, I gave everything I had in me. From playing with broken toes, fingers and torn muscles, to carrying drinks, team meetings and helping other players wherever I could. It has been a blast.”

Pretorius showed his prowess both with the bat and ball in the international arena, aggregating 1895 runs and scalping 77 wickets across formats.

His best performance in T20 format came against Pakistan in Lahore in 2021, where he registered his maiden and only five-wicket haul in international cricket. His figures of 5/17 are currently the best figures for a South African player in men’s T20Is.

In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE, he went on to pick up nine wickets and finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker for South Africa.

“We would like to thank Dwaine for all his services to South African cricket. He has always represented the badge with the utmost pride, determination and commitment, leaving everything on the field every time he pulled on the Proteas shirt. His all-round ability added to his value as a player and his quality will no doubt be missed. Go well Dwaine, we wish you well in the next step of your career,” CSA Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe said.

The all-rounder has featured in leagues around the world including the Indian Premier League (IPL), The Hundred and Caribbean Premier League.

After his international retirement, Pretorius will be seen in action at the inaugural SA20, starting on Tuesday, where he is plying his trade for Durban Super Giants.

20230109-160402