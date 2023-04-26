LIFESTYLEWORLD

South Africa hosts 2.24mn travellers

NewsWire
0
0

More than 2.44 million travellers, including arrivals, departures and transits, went through South Africa’s ports of entry and exit in March, official data revealed.

There were more arrivals, departures and travellers in transit for both South African citizens and visitors from other countries when compared to the movements in February, Statistics South Africa said in its latest tourism and migration report.

About 28.5 per cent of all tourists in March were from abroad, Xinhua news agency reported citing the data.

Holiday continues to be the main purpose of people visiting the country as 96 per cent of all tourists in South Africa last month were for holiday purposes, the report said.

For business purposes, the report said Asia accounted for the biggest percentage of business travellers visiting South Africa in March, which stood at 6.6 per cent, followed by Central and South America at 3.9 per cent, and the Middle East at 2.3 per cent.

20230426-104204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Get fit with Bollywood

    Over 24,250 Indian techies lose jobs at 84 startups to date

    HOME launches leading concept inspired by the Solar System

    Shanaya Kapoor’s belly dance stuns Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda