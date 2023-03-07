SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

South Africa make four changes in playing XI for second Test against West Indies

South Africa on Tuesday made four changes to their playing XI for the second Test match of the home series against West Indies, beginning here on Wednesday.

Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer were named in the playing XI for the second Test. Senuran Muthusamy, who played as the only spinner in the first Test, bowled eight wicketless overs in the Test match and Marco Jansen has been replaced by the spin duo.

Anrich Nortje also missed out on the bowling group that played in Centurion after he was asked to rest as a precautionary measure following a groin injury.

Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder also come into the XI with Keegan Petersen, who made 14 and 7 in the first Test, missing out.

Heinrich Klaasen, who kept wickets in the first Test, retained his place and could likely continue as the wicketkeeper with Rickelton playing as a pure batter.

The Test match is a part of the World Test Championship cycle but both teams are out of contention for a spot in the Final to be held at the Oval on June 7.

South Africa XI for second Test: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee

