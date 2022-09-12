WORLD

South Africa mine dam collapse kills three, injures over 40

NewsWire
0
0

A mine dam collapsed in the central part of South Africa on Sunday morning as flooding caused by the collapse destroyed homes and infrastructure, according to the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (CoGTA).

The South African government has deployed different departments at Jagersfontein, in Free State province, following the bursting of the dam killing three and injuring over 40 people, said CoGTA spokesperson Lungi Mtshali.

According to CoGTA, they have deployed police emergency medical services, health, disaster management, social development, search and rescue personnel, and engineers, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The tailings of the abandoned local mine burst open leading to damages to infrastructure, personal property and homes. The untold damages in and around the community of Charlesville in Jagersfontein are extensive and has had negatively impacted the community. Some people are displaced, others lost property, while others are reported injured and missing,” said the spokesperson.

Lungi Mtshali said the disaster management team has been deployed to assess the damage and impact and to provide direct operational support.

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe held a virtual media briefing on Sunday saying the government will ensure that the law takes its course following the incident. He said they have sent inspectors to the scene to get details of the incident.

“The owner of the mine takes the greatest responsibility in paying compensation for fatalities and damage to infrastructure and property,” he said, adding that the toxic substances on the mine dam would cause a negative impact on the environment.

20220912-060002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NATO Black Sea drills destabilising: Russia

    Pak military sources say Zardari should name person who contacted him

    Pichai, Nadella engage in war over online news

    Drama begins on the appointment of Pak Army chief, says Imran