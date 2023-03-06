SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje ruled out of second Test against West Indies

South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been released from the squad ahead of the second Test against West Indies after experiencing mild groin discomfort during the first Test, Cricket South Africa said on Monday.

Nortje has been asked to rest as a precautionary measure following an assessment made by the South Africa medical team.

“Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been released, as a precaution, from the Test squad after experiencing mild groin discomfort during the first Betway Test,” CSA said in a statement.

The 29-year-old paceman picked 5/36 and 1/48 in the first game in Centurian which the Proteas won by 87 runs.

No replacement has been named for the fast bowler. Other pace options in the South Africa squad include Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder.

The two-match series is a part of the World Test Championship but despite the victory in the first game, South Africa are out of contention for the WTC Final, scheduled on June 7 at the Oval.

South Africa bowling coach Charl Langeveldt was also released from the squad due to family reasons. The first Test in Centurion was his last in the role, as he was appointed as the bowling coach of the IPL franchise Punjab Kings.

