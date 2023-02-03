South Africa have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the third ODI in Kimberley on Wednesday.

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after South Africa were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.12.2 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League Playing Conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, South Africa will lose one point from their points tally in the Super League standings.

“South Africa captain Temba Bavuma pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing,” according to an ICC release.

On-field umpires Allahudien Paleker and Marais Erasmus, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Bongani Jele levelled the charge.

South Africa sealed the series 2-1, winning the first ODI by 27 runs and the second ODI by 5 wickets at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. However, they faced a 59-run loss at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley.

The loss to England in the third ODI put a massive dent in South Africa’s hopes of qualifying directly for this year’s ICC Mens Cricket World Cup.

South Africa currently sit in ninth place on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings with a total of 79 points and now have a nervous wait on their hands to see if they qualify automatically.

The upcoming series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be pivotal to the final standings, while the Proteas still have two further matches up their sleeve — against the Netherlands at home at the end of March — that could still revive their chances.

