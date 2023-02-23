South Africa has recorded the first cholera death following the recent outbreak as the number of confirmed cases has risen to five, the Department of Health said.

The fifth case was a 24-year-old male living in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, who had no travel history and was brought to the hospital after presenting with severe watery diarrhoea, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Sadly, he passed away a few days after his test findings confirmed that he was positive,” the department added on Thursday.

One of his contacts is still in hospital, and further investigation is being conducted, according to the statement.

The country recorded the first two cholera cases earlier this month from two sisters who attended a funeral in Malawi in late January, and the third case is the husband of one of the sisters.

The fourth person to contract cholera is a 28-year-old man residing in Alexandra in Johannesburg, who also had no local or international travel history, the department said.

The department urged people who experience diarrhoea and dehydration, vomiting, and body weakness to visit the hospital early.

