Newly appointed South Africa captain Temba Bavuma took control of his side’s Test against the West Indies thanks to a drought-ending 171 not out at the Wanderers.

Bavuma had not scored a century since 2016, his maiden Test ton, as he helped rescue the Proteas in the second Test to end day three with a lead of 356, reports ICC.

After a pair of ducks in the opening Test, the skipper produced a career-best knock reaching his second Test century off 192 balls before finishing the day at 171* off 275 balls.

South Africa started the day in trouble losing the wickets of Dean Elgar (5) and Tony de Zorzi (1) inside the opening hour of the first session before Aiden Markram departed for 18 leaving the hosts 32/3.

A 103 sixth-wicket partnership between Bavuma and Wiaan Mulder (42) steadied the innings as South Africa ended the day on 287/7.

20230311-105402