South Africa will host the BRICS Summit in Gauteng province on August 22-24, said Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.

Gungubele made the remarks on Thursday while briefing the media about the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

This year’s summit will be held under the theme: “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism,” according to the Minister.

The BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South Africa assumed BRICS chairship on January 1, 2023, taking over from China.

20230303-021402

