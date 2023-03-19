WORLD

South Africa: Top corruption case investigator shot dead

An accountant in South Africa who was investigating high-level corruption cases has been shot dead along with his son by unknown gunmen, the media reported, citing officials.

Cloete Murray, 50, was attacked by unidentified assailants on Saturday while he was moving in the car in Johannesburg with his 28-year-old son Thomas, a legal adviser, the BBC reported on Sunday.

His son died at the scene while Murray was taken to hospital and later died of his injuries.

They were driving their white Toyota Prado towards their home in Pretoria, South African media reported.

Murray, 50, was the liquidator for Bosasa, a company implicated in numerous government contract scandals.

He also worked as a liquidator for firms linked to the wealthy Gupta brothers, who deny bribery accusations.

The police said they will see if there is a link between Murray’s murder and these corruption investigations, the BBC reported.

Murray’s job as a court-appointed company liquidator was to look into the accounts of firms that had folded, recover assets, and report any criminality.

One of those companies was Bosasa, a government contractor specialising in prison services.

