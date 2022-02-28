South African held at Mumbai Airport with Rs 56 cr heroin

A South African national was held at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for smuggling 8 kg heroin worth Rs 56 crore.

A senior Customs official said that the accused was held on February 26.

“On the basis of profiling, we intercepted one South African passenger at CSMI Airport. The passenger was found carrying 8 kg of off-white colour powder which tested positive for heroin worth Rs 56 crore,” said the customs official.

The official said that it was clear that the said cocaine was meant for smuggling into India. The official said that it was clear that the man had violated provisions of section 8 of the NDPS Act, and had committed offence punishable under section 21, section 23 and section 29 of the Act.

Accordingly, he was placed under arrest under section 43(b) of the Act.

The official said that the man was taken to a government hospital. He was later made to undergo a medical test. His Covid report came negative. After this he was produced before the concerned court where the customs official said that he was not required for further interrogation. They requested the court to send him to judicial custody.

The court after hearing the contention of the prosecution, allowed their move. The court has remanded him to fourteen days judicial custody.

