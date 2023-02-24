WORLD

South African police seize 380 kg of cocaine

NewsWire
0
0

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has said that they have seized 380 kg of cocaine at the Durban Harbor.

A multidisciplinary team led by the SAPS Organized Crime Investigations unit was acting on intelligence driven information of a vessel that was coming into the country from South America on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported, citind a statement released by the SAPS on Friday.

The team immediately operationalized the information and conducted surveillance where they identified the vessel. Together with the South African Revenue Service customs officials, they identified the container on Friday morning, with 12 bags of cocaine.

“This should send a stern warning to all drug traffickers utilizing our harbors that South Africa continues to intensify its efforts to dismantle and disrupt the global drug trafficking trade”, said Tebello Mosikili, acting national commissioner of the SAPS.

Investigations are continuing to establish the source and destination of the drugs, the police said.

20230225-013803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pankaj Advani lifts Asian Billiards championship trophy (Ld)

    Lebanon’s central bank lifts all fuel subsidies

    Halle Open: Hurkacz defeats Medvedev to lift singles title

    Russian, Iranian FMs discuss JCPOA in telephone call