The Joburg Super Kings’ left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso has been suspended from bowling in the SA20, South Africa’s franchise-based domestic T20 tournament, because of an illegal action.

The 39-year-old South African international spinner has been penalised after the SA20’s Independent Bowling Action Panel confirmed his bowling action does not conform to the regulations of a legal bowling action as defined by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Phangiso has represented South Africa in 21 ODIs and 16 T20 Internationals, taking 26 and 20 wickets respectively.

The panel submitted its final report on January 23, as constituted under the SA20 Suspect Bowling Action Policy. The report confirmed that Phangiso bowled with a non-compliant bowling action during the match between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals on January 17 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, the SA20 said in a statement on Tuesday.

Phangiso is subsequently suspended from bowling in SA20 matches going forward as of January 23.

The Joburg Super Kings have requested to have Phangiso’s action tested under laboratory conditions at an ICC Accredited Centre. If the ICC testing shows that his action is legal, he will be allowed to continue bowling.

The Independent Bowling Action Panel comprised Zama Ndamane, Vincent Barnes and Vernon Philander, the SA20 release informed.

