South Africa’s Kruger park partly closed due to heavy rains

South Africa’s Kruger National Park (KNP), a well-known safari destination, said on Thursday that it has closed some parts which are not accessible due to heavy rains.

All dirt roads in the south part of the park remain closed, as are the minority in the north due to wet conditions, the KNP said, Xinhua news agency reported.

All gravel and management roads in southern KNP sustained significant damage which will only be assessed over the next 14 days, it said.

KNP’s Disaster Management Teams remain on alert as the park continues to receive more rain Thursday morning.

“We appeal for patience and cooperation from tour operators, tourists, and drivers within the KNP during this period to minimize any risk to human life and infrastructure,” said KNP Managing Executive Oscar Mthimkhulu.

South Africa has been experiencing heavy rains in various provinces, with floods in seven of the country’s nine provinces. The government on Monday declared a national state of disaster to enable an intensive and coordinated response to the impact of the floods.

