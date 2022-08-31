The Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) new outdoor banner exhibit features the work of Brampton-raised, Vancouver-based artist Russna Kaur.

In Maze of control and the slightest chaos, a new three-part, site-specific vinyl banner, Kaur revisits her Brampton roots. The city’s rich mixture of identities and cultural expressions cohabiting in a suburban setting serves as inspiration for the artist. Elements of her experience in Brampton are embodied here, culminating in a distinctive visual vocabulary that continues the artist’s profound experimentations with colour. Drawing from her Punjabi community and the complex role colour plays within it, Kaur juxtaposes bold hues to create unexpected perceptual collisions.

Kaur’s work will be on display at PAMA from September 1, 2022 – January 5, 2023.This project was created in partnership with the Arts, Culture and Creative Industry Development Agency (ACCIDA) and guest curated by Renée van der Avoird who was also raised in Brampton.

“This is an exciting moment of homecoming for Kaur, who grew up in Brampton and remains closely tied to her community here. For this project she thought deeply about Brampton’s cultural richness and the impact it has had on her artistic practice. The banners are a response to – and celebration of – that richness. Furthermore, this project, which is a unique collaboration between ACCIDA and PAMA, is an opportunity for Bramptonians to be immersed in the work of a young local artist who is quickly gaining recognition across Canada and in the United States,” said van der Avoird.

Kaur is known for her vibrant, large-scale abstract paintings. Often modular and multi-surfaced, her dizzying fields of colour, texture, and line challenge our expectations of what a painting can be. Kaur pushes the pictorial frame beyond its limits, sometimes extending her paintings to include immersive wall drawings, other times composing works out of multiple panels that can be rearranged according to their location.