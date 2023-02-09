“The Frozen Heritage” is the first South Asian themed ice sculpture festival that will be held at Toronto’s Gerrard India Bazaar.

From February 10 to 12, visitors will have the opportunity to view 22 stunning ice sculptures, all created using 33,000 lbs of ice through 88 hours of dedicated work by skilled artists. And it’s completely free for all to enjoy!

The complex design process combined cutting-edge technology, including CNC technology and Adobe Illustrator, with traditional manual artistic skills, including the use of chainsaws, grinders, cones, V and other shaping bits and chisels. This unique blend of modern and traditional techniques ensures that each sculpture is a true work of art.

Visitors to the festival will have the opportunity to see the beauty and precision of South Asian culture frozen in time, created by a team of talented artists.

“We are thrilled to be home to Toronto’s first ever South Asian themed Ice Sculpture Festival. From music to art to history, each sculpture will pay tribute to South Asian heritage. The Frozen Heritage is a true celebration of cultural diversity; it showcases the intricate beauty of South Asian culture, but also highlights the power of public placemaking to bring communities together and support our local businesses, the backbone of Canadian (sic) economy. As ‘Toronto’s Little India’, we are the bridge between Toronto and India. Visitors get the opportunity to experience India without leaving Toronto and for many of our visitors, this is their home away from home,” said Tasneem Bandukwala, Executive Director, Gerrard India Bazaar BIA.