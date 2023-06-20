INDIA

South Campus murder: Court sends accused duo to 5-day police custody

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent two accused arrested for the murder of a Delhi University (DU) student to five-day police custody.

After the police sought their remand to recover the murder weapon and to arrest the other accused persons, Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika of the Patiala House Courts sent the accused duo to five-day police custody.

Police produced both the accused — Rahul and Haroon — before the court and after hearing the submissions of the investigation officer (IO), the court said: “In view of the submissions of the IO and for the purpose of fair and proper investigation, five days’ PC remand is allowed. Both the accused persons are sent to five-day police custody. They should be produced before the concerned court on June 25.”

While granting the remand, the court also perused the disclosure statement of the accused wherein they have submitted that they can aid in further investigation.

“The offence alleged is serious in nature as it has been stated that the accused persons were involved in the murder of the victim/deceased and some of the co-accused are yet to be apprehended,” the court observed.

The court also directed the IO to get the accused persons medically examined, as per the rules.

Nikhil Chauhan, a 19-year-old first-year student of political science in the School of Open Learning (SOL) at Delhi University, was stabbed to death by three individuals outside the Aryabhatta College on June 18.

Accused Rahul (19) is a resident of Bindapur, while Haroon (19) is a resident of Janakpuri. Rahul is a BA first year student, while Haroon, a school dropout, is friend of Rahul.

20230620-214404

